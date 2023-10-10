Creamy Chicken Pumpkin Pasta Alfredo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined with a fun fall recipe, chicken alfredo with a pumpkin twist. Check it out! For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.

8 oz penne pasta (Cooked al dente)

2 cups broccoli floret (lightly steamed)

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

2- 8 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 teaspoon salt (to taste)

¼ teaspoon black pepper (to taste)

¼ cup butter (unsalted)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cup heavy cream, ½ cup fresh pumpkin puree, ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon black pepper, 1 ½ cups shredded parmesan cheese, (for sauce and garnish)

¼ roasted pumpkin (diced for garnish and texture)