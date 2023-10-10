Creamy Chicken Pumpkin Pasta Alfredo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined with a fun fall recipe, chicken alfredo with a pumpkin twist. Check it out! For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.
8 oz penne pasta (Cooked al dente)
2 cups broccoli floret (lightly steamed)
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
2- 8 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
1 teaspoon salt (to taste)
¼ teaspoon black pepper (to taste)
¼ cup butter (unsalted)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 ½ cup heavy cream, ½ cup fresh pumpkin puree, ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon black pepper, 1 ½ cups shredded parmesan cheese, (for sauce and garnish)
¼ roasted pumpkin (diced for garnish and texture)
- Place a medium non-stick pot over medium-high. Heat the grapeseed oil in the pot and add the chicken once oil has heated. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Turn chicken breast as the pieces brown.
- Once the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the pot and set aside. Place chicken in a covered container.
- Next, add the butter to the pot, and melt it down. Once butter has fully melted, add in garlic, and stir continuously for 10 seconds to prevent the garlic from over cooking.
- Add the heavy cream, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir often and cook until sauce starts to simmer slightly.
- Once the sauce has come to a steady simmer and begins to cook down, add in Parmesan cheese and Pumpkin puree, and stir until the sauce thickens.
- Then, add in the cooked chicken, pasta, and diced pumpkin, and stir until fully combined.
- Top with Parmesan cheese and Broccoli florets.