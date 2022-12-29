RICHMOND, Va. -- If your family loves the taste of cranberries, here’s a way to enjoy these antioxidant-richred gems throughout the year. Today, Chef Gerard Viverito stopped by via zoom to share his recipe for a Cranberry Walnut Compote.

Ingredients

● 1 (12-ounce) package fresh or frozen cranberries, divided

● 2 oranges, peeled and chopped

● 1 apple, peeled and diced

● 2/3 cup agave nectar

● 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

● 1/8 teaspoon salt

● 1/2 cup dried cranberries

● 2/3 cup chopped walnuts

● 4 Chef’s Fiber stick packs or scoops

DirectionsIn large saucepan, combine half of the fresh cranberries with oranges, apple, agavenectar, cinnamon, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low andsimmer for 10-15 minutes or until cranberries pop.Stir in remaining fresh cranberries and dried cranberries; simmer for another 5 minutesuntil cranberries are soft but still whole. Stir in walnuts and remove from heat.Let cool at room temperature for 20 minutes. Stir in Chef’s Fiber powder then cover andRefrigerate until serving time.

