RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen..on wheels! Our friend, Chef Larry Carey stopped in to share a few recipes and more about his new food truck, Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen! For more information, check them out on Facebook.
Crab Cake Egg Rolls & Honey Old Bay Chicken from Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen’s Food Truck
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:29:41-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen..on wheels! Our friend, Chef Larry Carey stopped in to share a few recipes and more about his new food truck, Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen! For more information, check them out on Facebook.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.