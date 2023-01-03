Watch Now
Crab Cake Egg Rolls & Honey Old Bay Chicken from Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen’s Food Truck

Our friend, Chef Larry Carey stopped in to share a few recipes and more about his new food truck, Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen..on wheels! Our friend, Chef Larry Carey stopped in to share a few recipes and more about his new food truck, Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen! For more information, check them out on Facebook.

