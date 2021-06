RICHMOND, Va. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic winds-down, children and families around the country prepare for summer camp. Today, Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, is here with a few recommendations for those seeking summer fun despite COVID-19. For more information, give them a call at (804)828-CHOR or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}