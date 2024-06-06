Couple makes stop in RVA during ’5Ks in 50 States’ adventure

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you could travel to all 50 states, what would you want to do in each one? Our creative services director Matt McClain spoke with a couple racing into Richmond this weekend as part of their ‘5Ks in 50 States’ adventure.

Ryan and Julie Gallivan will take part in the 12th annual Boxer Brief 5K on June 8 at City Stadium in Richmond.

“This is a trip we’ve been planning together for a long time,” said Ryan.

The event brings together colorectal cancer survivors, patients, family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues to energize efforts to prevent and defeat our country’s second cancer killer in men and women. Proceeds support the work of Hitting Cancer Below the Belt (HCB2) to continue their screening and educational services.

Virginia is Ryan and Julie’s first stop on their 5Ks in 50 States adventure.

“I think a big part of this is we want to get to know the country. We want to know the people that we live with in a sense. 5Ks are a great way to get out into the community be part of a cause that people are rallying around,” said Julie. “For me, I don’t feel like I’ve been someplace until I’ve run there.”

After the race, Ryan and Julie will stick around Virginia for a while before racing off to their next destinations.

Click here to learn more about the Boxer Brief 5K.