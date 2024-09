RICHMOND, Va. -- Rabia Kamara, the owner of Ruby Scoops stopped by our show to share some delicious corn ice cream creations! For more information, visit the Ruby Scoops website.

“Shucked” is coming to the River City! For ticket information, Broadway in Richmond subscriptions, and more give them a call at 1-800-512-3635 or visit the website, www.BroadwayInRichmond.com. Connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/broadwayinrichmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BROADWAY IN RICHMOND*}