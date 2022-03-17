Corned Beef & Cabbage for Saint Patrick's Day

RICHMOND, Va. --

Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with the quintessential meal for St. Patrick’s Day. She is serving up corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots.

Ingredients:

One corned beef brisket in package

4-5 potatoes (peeled, washed, and quartered)

3 carrots (peeled, washed, and cut into chunks)

Small head of cabbage (washed cut into wedges, leave the core to hold leaves)

1 stick of unsalted butter

Pepper

Instructions: