Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Corned Beef & Cabbage for Saint Patrick's Day

Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with the quintessential meal for St. Patrick’s Day.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 11:48:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. --

Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with the quintessential meal for St. Patrick’s Day. She is serving up corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots.

Ingredients:

  • One corned beef brisket in package
  • 4-5 potatoes (peeled, washed, and quartered) 
  • 3 carrots (peeled, washed, and cut into chunks)
  • Small head of cabbage (washed cut into wedges, leave the core to hold leaves)
  • 1 stick of unsalted butter
  • Pepper

Instructions:

  1. Slow boil corned beef in a large pot on low boil for 3.5 - 4 hours.  Have water covering the beef. 
  2. With 1 hour left- Add potatoes and carrots.  Cook until tender. 
  3. With 30 minutes left- Add cabbage.  Add red pepper flakes if desired. 
  4. When meat is done,drain well, slice thinly across the grain 
  5. When potatoes and carrots are done, put them into a bowl with one stick of butter.  Add pepper and mash. 
  6. When cabbage is done, drain and serve 
  7. Optional: serve with cornbread 
  8. Enjoy!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!