Corned Beef & Cabbage for Saint Patrick's Day

Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is in the kitchen with the quintessential meal for St. Patrick’s Day. She is serving up corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots.
Ingredients:
- One corned beef brisket in package
- 4-5 potatoes (peeled, washed, and quartered)
- 3 carrots (peeled, washed, and cut into chunks)
- Small head of cabbage (washed cut into wedges, leave the core to hold leaves)
- 1 stick of unsalted butter
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Slow boil corned beef in a large pot on low boil for 3.5 - 4 hours. Have water covering the beef.
- With 1 hour left- Add potatoes and carrots. Cook until tender.
- With 30 minutes left- Add cabbage. Add red pepper flakes if desired.
- When meat is done,drain well, slice thinly across the grain
- When potatoes and carrots are done, put them into a bowl with one stick of butter. Add pepper and mash.
- When cabbage is done, drain and serve
- Optional: serve with cornbread
- Enjoy!