Coping with vicarious trauma with WHOA Behavioral Health

In this segment, Larry Pope, Executive Director, and Sarah McLillard, Clinical Director at WHOA Behavioral Health, share their insight as well as the programs and resources WHOA Behavioral Health has to offer.
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 04, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Vicarious or secondary trauma has been a lasting effect of recent events. In this segment, Larry Pope, Executive Director, and Sarah McLillard, Clinical Director at WHOA Behavioral Health, share their insight as well as the programs and resources WHOA Behavioral Health has to offer. WHOA Behavioral Health is located at 6010 W. Broad Street #103 in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-282-1863 or visit their website.

