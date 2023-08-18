Considerations for children with food allergies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Food allergies impact a large amount of school aged children so it’s important that they and their families have the knowledge to better navigate the space. Dr. Kelly Cleary, Senior Director of Education and Support Programs for Food Allergy Research and Education stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 11:51:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Food allergies impact a large amount of school aged children so it’s important that they and their families have the knowledge to better navigate the space. Dr. Kelly Cleary, Senior Director of Education and Support Programs for Food Allergy Research and Education stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit their website.
