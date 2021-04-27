Connecting and elevating small businesses with the Metropolitan Business League

RICHMOND, Va. – Small businesses are the lifeblood of the community. Since the onset of the pandemic, small businesses across the country have been facing many hurdles. From social distancing to economic shutdowns, this has been a challenging time to be a small business owner.

Floyd E. Miller II, M. Ed., is President and CEO of the Metropolitan Business League. He talked with our Jessica Noll about the league’s mission, programs and the resources that they offer to the community.

Jessica also spoke with Tierra Terrell, a member of the Metropolitan Business League and the owner of Tier 7 Eatery, to discuss how she pivoted during the pandemic and to learn more about her popular food truck.

The Metropolitan Business League is located at 707 E. Main Street (The Dominion Building) Suite 1615 in Richmond. Click here to visit their website or give them a call at 804-649-7473.

And you’ll find Tier 7 Eats food truck in various locations. Keep up to date by viewing the schedule on their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SMALL UNITES*}

