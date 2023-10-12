Connect: Arts Ignite Celebrated Arts Education featuring Desireé Roots

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Tarneé Hudson, Principal at Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts, Lindsey Roberts Greene, Deputy Executive Director at Arts Ignite stopped by to share more about the organization and the Arts Ignite Celebration. We also got to enjoy a live performance from the emcee of the event, Desireé Roots. Join in the celebration happening October 15th at 7 p.m. at Grace Street Theater here in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

