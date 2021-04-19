RICHMOND, Va. --The KLM Scholarship Foundation continues to support educational institutions and their students. Today, Kimberley Martin, Founder and CEO of the KLM Foundation joins us to share the winner of the organizations' $10,000.00 scholarship. For more information on the great work KLM does in the community, visit the KLM Foundation website.
Congratulations to Virginia Union University, winner of the KLM Foundation Scholarship
Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. --The KLM Scholarship Foundation continues to support educational institutions and their students. Today, Kimberley Martin, Founder and CEO of the KLM Foundation joins us to share the winner of the organizations' $10,000.00 scholarship. For more information on the great work KLM does in the community, visit the KLM Foundation website.
