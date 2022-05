RICHMOND, Va. -- Cardiac arrest can be a terrifying thing to experience. Today, Dr. Jack Perkins, Executive Director of Compress and Shock Foundation joined us to share more about how to navigate the emergency and Free CPR and AED Education Day on Saturday, May 21st. For registration information and more, visit www.compressandshock.org . Connect on facebook at facebook.com/compressandshock .

