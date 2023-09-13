Community Calendar: The Afrikana Independent Film Festival and Soulful Sunday

Prev Next

Posted at 5:47 PM, Sep 13, 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we shared details about a few upcoming events:

The Afrikana Independent Film Festivaland Henrico Park and Recs' Soulful Sunday

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.