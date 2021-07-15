Common asthma triggers and how to prevent them

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond is one of the most difficult places to live with asthma. But with proper management, kids can take control, get active and be healthy, even with asthma.

Ginger Mary, a pediatric nurse practitioner with the You Can Control Asthma Now Program at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, explains common asthma triggers, how to prevent flare-ups and planning tips for a healthy school year ahead.

For more information, please click here or call 804-628-UCAN.

