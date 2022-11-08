Watch Now
Comfort meets style with these tips from Janie Medley 

Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and tricks to stay on point this busy time of year.
Nov 08, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Don’t neglect your personal style this holiday season. Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and tricks to stay on point this busy time of year. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.

