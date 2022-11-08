Comfort meets style with these tips from Janie Medley 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Don’t neglect your personal style this holiday season. Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and tricks to stay on point this busy time of year. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 13:51:04-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Don’t neglect your personal style this holiday season. Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and tricks to stay on point this busy time of year. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.