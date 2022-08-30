Come out to the Soul Vegan Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Soul Vegan block party is back for another year- bigger and better than ever. Adriea Clarke, Founder of Soul Vegan Block Party joined us to share more about the event happening at Abner Clay Park in historic Jackson Ward on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1pm to 7pm.

For more information, please visit the event website at https://www.soulveganblockparty.com / or connect on social media at https://www.instagram.com/soulveganblockparty/ and https://www.facebook.com/soulveganblockparty .

