Combating cyber criminals with NWG Solutions

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the digital age, cybersecurity has become top of mind for so many — especially businesses.

Shannon Connors, chief operating officer of NWG Solutions, stopped by our studio to discuss common ways cyber criminals are attacking businesses, what to do as a victim and how to best protect yourself from these attacks.

NWG Solutions is an IT consulting and managed services provider with a focus on cybersecurity.

NWG Solutions is located at 2114 E. Main Street, Richmond, VA 23223. Give them a call at 804-767-7700 or click here to visit their website. You’ll also find them on LinkedIn.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NWG SOLUTIONS, PROFOUNDLY DEPENDABLE IT*}