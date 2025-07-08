Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Combating cyber criminals with NWG Solutions

Shannon Connors, chief operating officer of NWG Solutions, stopped by our studio to discuss the topic.
RICHMOND, Va. -- In the digital age, cybersecurity has become top of mind for so many — especially businesses.

Shannon Connors, chief operating officer of NWG Solutions, stopped by our studio to discuss common ways cyber criminals are attacking businesses, what to do as a victim and how to best protect yourself from these attacks.

NWG Solutions is an IT consulting and managed services provider with a focus on cybersecurity.

NWG Solutions is located at 2114 E. Main Street, Richmond, VA 23223. Give them a call at 804-767-7700 or click here to visit their website. You’ll also find them on LinkedIn.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NWG SOLUTIONS, PROFOUNDLY DEPENDABLE IT*}

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

