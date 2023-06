RICHMOND, Va. -- Food insecurity is a problem many face in our community. Warren Hammonds, Executive Director of Colonial Heights Food Pantry joined us to share more and the lengths they are going to to address the problem. The Colonial Heights Food Pantry is located at 530 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-520-7117 or visit the website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE COLONIAL HEIGHTS FOOD PANTRY*}