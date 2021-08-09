Watch
College made affordable with Bryant & Stratton College

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs the school has to offer and they will work with you regarding financing your college experience.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 12:36:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bryant and Stratton College makes your career change easy and affordable with numerous programs, courses and certificates.

Fall semester Rapid registration begins this weekend. Fall 2021 classes start on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

