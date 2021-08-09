College made affordable with Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bryant and Stratton College makes your career change easy and affordable with numerous programs, courses and certificates.

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs the school has to offer and they will work with you regarding financing your college experience.

Fall semester Rapid registration begins this weekend. Fall 2021 classes start on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

