RICHMOND, Va. -- Collawn Construction is a family owned and operated business that has served the Greater Richmond community for over 16 years. Today, Mike Collawn, Owner of Collawn Construction is here to speak on the many services they offer and their Collawn Construction guarantee. Collawn Construction is located at 8401 Mayland Dr. Suite F. Richmond, VA 23294. For more information, give them a call 804-729-4103 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLLAWN CONSTRUCTION*}