Clear the Shelter at Richmond Animal Care and Control

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Young, Outreach Coordinator from Richmond Animal Care and Control and Kelly Blumenthal stopped by their upcoming Clear the Shelter event at Richmond Animal Care and Control. They also brought along a friend much deserving of a new home, Mr. Zaxby. Join in the fun and find the new member of your family, tomorrow from noon until 5 p.m. at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

