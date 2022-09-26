Clean out your closets this fall

Matt Paxton of “Legacy List with Matt Paxton” and Hoarders joined us along with Laura Faison, Chief Communications Officer with Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia who shared their insight on decluttering.
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 3:31 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated2022-09-26 15:31:21-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Matt Paxton of “Legacy List with Matt Paxton” and Hoarders joined us along with Laura Faison, Chief Communications Officer with Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginiawho shared their insight on decluttering. For more information on Matt and Goodwill, you can visit their websites.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.