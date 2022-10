RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Yvette Jones, Program Director with the City of Richmond-Office of Aging & Disability Services stopped by to share more about the celebration honoring members of our community 100+ years old. Also we got a chance to hear from one of the honorees this year, Ms. Pauline Wheeler.

Join in the celebrations happening October 15th at various locations in our area. For more information, give the office a call at 804-646-3054 or visit the website, www.rva.gov/human-services .