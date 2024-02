RICHMOND, Va. -- Everyone deserves the perfect prom outfit! Today Sara Moncreieff, Community Relations with Puritan Cleaners stopped by with Chrystal Oley, of Cinderella Dreams, to share more about this year’s partnership! For more information, visit cinderelladreamsva.org or visit their storefront at Westchester Commons, 301 Perimeter Drive in Midlothian.

Shopping hours:

March 8th, 4PM-7PM

March 9th, 9AM-12PM

March 23rd, 9AM-12PM

March 24th, 10AM-1PM