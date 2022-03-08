Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Cinderella Dreams 2022

The Midlothian Junior Women’s Club, Puritan Cleaners, and Westchester Commons are once again joining forces to ensure that no young woman is denied her chance to experience prom.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 11:21:02-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Midlothian Junior Women’s Club, Puritan Cleaners, and Westchester Commons are once again joining forces to ensure that no young woman is denied her chance to experience a quintessential event of adolescence – attending prom. 2022 Shopping Hours Friday, March 18, 2022 – 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, March 19, 2022 – 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022 – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022 – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Storefront located at Westchester Commons (Former Glow Golf Location). All high school age girls are welcome to prom shop for a $5.00 donation. Find out more on Facebook or at the Midlothian Junior Women’s Club website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!