Cinderella Dreams 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Midlothian Junior Women’s Club, Puritan Cleaners, and Westchester Commons are once again joining forces to ensure that no young woman is denied her chance to experience a quintessential event of adolescence – attending prom. 2022 Shopping Hours Friday, March 18, 2022 – 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, March 19, 2022 – 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022 – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022 – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Storefront located at Westchester Commons (Former Glow Golf Location). All high school age girls are welcome to prom shop for a $5.00 donation. Find out more on Facebook or at the Midlothian Junior Women’s Club website .