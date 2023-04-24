Watch Now
'Ciao House' stars on new culinary competition set in Tuscany

Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini talk with Virginia This Morning about overseeing ten up-and-coming chefs who will live and compete at a Tuscan villa for a chance to win an immersive culinary education across Italy.
Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini talk with Virginia This Morning about overseeing ten up-and-coming chefs who will live and compete at a Tuscan villa for a chance to win an immersive culinary education across Italy. Their new Food Network show 'Ciao House' airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT and streams the same day on discovery+.

