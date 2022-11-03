Christie Lenée performs live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christie Lenée is back in the Virginia This Morning studio sharing more about her forthcoming album, Coming Alive. Today she shared a couple selections off the project and shared some of the inspiration behind it. Tonight she will be performing alongside Vicki Genfan at 8 p.m. at the Tin Pan located at 8982 Quioccasin Road. For more from Christie, visit her website.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 14:09:13-04
