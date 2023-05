RICHMOND, Va. -- The Children’s Hospital of Richmond is excited about their pediatric care center! Today, Dr. Frank Petruzella, Chief of Emergency Medicine and Bridget Hutchinson, Nursing Director at Children’s Hospital of Richmond stopped by to share more about the new Children’s Tower.

For more information on how you can get involved, give them a call at 804-228-5826 or visit their website or Facebook page.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION*}