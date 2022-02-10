Children's Mental Health and the Pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years of pandemic life is weighing on everyone and kids are no exception. Dr. Katya Stepanova is Chair of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and offers some insight into kids’ and teens’ mental health in the age of COVID-19 and how adults can help. The rates of anxiety and depression in children almost doubled over the course of the pandemic. School is different. Family finances may have changed. Families may have experienced loss. If you have concerns, connect with your child’s pediatrician. They can provide the initial assessment and recommend appropriate next steps. Find Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU on the web at chrichmond.org . You can follow Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .