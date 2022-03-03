Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU: Obesity Concerns for Children

Dr. Edmond Wickham, Endocrinologist with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Healthy Lifestyles Center is here to discuss weight concerns for kids and how to address them.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 12:18:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Obesity is a nationwide problem – and not just for adults. Dr. Edmond Wickham, Endocrinologist with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Healthy Lifestyles Center is here to discuss weight concerns for kids and how to address them. Dr. Wickham offers some tips to help kids develop healthy habits.Find Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU on the web at chrichmond.org. You can follow Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!