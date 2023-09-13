RICHMOND, Va. -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is working to spotlight and support 110 children currently on active cancer treatment here in our community and the more than 350 patients across the state. Amy Godkin, Executive Director of the organization joined us to share more. For additional information, give them a call at 804-658-5910 or visit the website, https://www.askccf.org/.

