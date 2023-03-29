RICHMOND, Va. -- Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick shared a recipe perfect for breakfast- chicken apple patties. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

1 apple 1 lb. ground chicken (Order grass-fed meat fromButcher Box (discount varies) orUS Wellness Meats (15% off first 2 orders) with code TRAILTOHEALTH)½ teaspoon chopped fresh sage1 teaspoonground cinnamon1 tablespoonmaple syrup (optional) ½ teaspoonsalt ½ teaspoongarlic powder½ teaspoononion powder1 tablespooncoconut oilsautéed spinach orcollard greens, for serving

Directions

1. Peel and shred the apple with amandolin orbox grater. Pat dry with a paper towel to remove the excess moisture.

2. In abowl, gently knead the ground chicken with the apple, sage, cinnamon, maple syrup (if using), salt, garlic powder and onion powder until combined. Divide and form into eight 3-inch patties.

3. Heat the coconut oil in askillet set over medium heat and pan fry the patties until lightly browned and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes per side.

4. Divide the patties between two plates and serve withcollard greens or spinach that has been sautéed in butter or coconut oil.

