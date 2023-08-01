Chesterfield County Police’s National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. --The Chesterfield County Police Department is excited about their upcoming National Night Out - an opportunity for local police departments to connect with the communities they serve. Today, Corporal Craig Eckrich with the Chesterfield County Police stopped by to share more.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 14:06:57-04
RICHMOND, Va. --The Chesterfield County Police Department is excited about their upcoming National Night Out - an opportunity for local police departments to connect with the communities they serve. Today, Corporal Craig Eckrich with the Chesterfield County Police stopped by to share more.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.