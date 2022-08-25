Watch Now
Chesterfield County Fair

Brenda White Vaughn, general manager shares exciting news on 111th Chesterfield County Fair.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Brenda White Vaughn, general manager of the Chesterfield County Fair shares all of the new and exciting events for the 111th Chesterfield County Fair. Bring the whole family down for a great day at the fair. The Chesterfield County Fair runs August 26 - September 3, 2022. For ticket information please visit https://chesterfieldcountyfair.org/.

