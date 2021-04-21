Chesterfield CASA celebrates 25 years with “A Night Out, But In” , a Virtual Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- This year Chesterfield CASA is celebrating 25 years of making a positive difference in the lives of abused and neglected children. Our Evanne Armour sits down with CASA’s Executive Director, Rick Hurley, and Christine Petrella, event co-chair who share information on Chesterfield CASA’s “A Night Out, But In”, Virtual Gala being held Friday, April 30th at 6:30 p.m. to support the mission of the organization. For more information, visit Chesterfield CASA’s “A Night Out, But In”, Virtual Gala website.

