RICHMOND, Va. -- This year Chesterfield CASA is celebrating 25 years of making a positive difference in the lives of abused and neglected children. Our Evanne Armour sits down with CASA’s Executive Director, Rick Hurley, and Christine Petrella, event co-chair who share information on Chesterfield CASA’s “A Night Out, But In”, Virtual Gala being held Friday, April 30th at 6:30 p.m. to support the mission of the organization. For more information, visit Chesterfield CASA’s “A Night Out, But In”, Virtual Gala website.
Chesterfield CASA celebrates 25 years with “A Night Out, But In” , a Virtual Gala
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 14:46:39-04
