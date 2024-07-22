Chesapeake Bank donates clear backpacks to RPS

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesapeake Bank has partnered with Richmond Public Schools to provide clear backpacks for students at Fairfield Court Elementary School. Amy Lacey visited the school for the big delivery and spoke with Ron Sims, VP, Commercial Loan Officer and Kevin Hill, VP, Regional Manager, at Chesapeake Bank. She was also joined by Richmond Public Schools’ Renesha Parks, Chief Wellness Officer, and Angela Wright, Principal of Fairfield Court Elementary School.

When Chesapeake Bank heard that the city approved a clear bag policy to boost elementary school safety, Sims says they jumped into action.

“It was a no brainer for us,” he said. “When we learned about it, it looked like an initiative to get out in front of in the community and do what we do best, which is partnering with communities and helping serve in areas that we work, worship and bank.”

Wright says the support will have a big impact on students and their families this fall.

“When you think about the supplies that our parents need to get for kids, it’s a lot. And so what this does is it takes that burden off of our parents,” she said. “We’re just so thankful because that partnership that extends outside of the school walls will continue and we will have the kids get what they need to be successful on the first day of school.”

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHESAPEAKE BANK*}