Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Chef Tommi Vincent's "Deconstructed Pineapple Upside Down Cake"

items.[0].videoTitle
Tommi Vincent, chef, entrepreneur, multimedia personality, and wife of former NFL Pro Troy Vincent stopped by our show to share a recipe she holds near and dear to her heart; her Nana Edie’s Deconstructed Pineapple Upsidedown Cake Trifle.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:51:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today on Virginia This Morning we were talked through a delicious recipe with a heartwarming story. Tommi Vincent, chef, entrepreneur, multimedia personality, and wife of former NFL Pro Troy Vincent stopped by our show to share a recipe she holds near and dear to her heart; her Nana Edie’s Deconstructed Pineapple Upsidedown Cake Trifle. For more information on Tommi and Vincent Country, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.