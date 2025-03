RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Tammy Brawley of The Green Kitchen stopped by to share one of the official sandwiches of the Derby, the Kentucky Brown Sandwich. Be sure to check out her website at www.greenkitchenrichmond.com.

The Virginia Derby is happening March 15th at 12PM, doors open at 10:30AM. For more information,give them a call at (804) 966-7223 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA DERBY DAY AT COLONIAL DOWNS*}