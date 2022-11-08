Chef Larry Carey prepares New York Strip Steak with Mushroom Marsala Sauce

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Chef Larry Carey! Today, he and Jessica and Bill talk through his incredible New York Strip Steak with Mushroom Marsala Sauce.

Shiitake mushrooms

Garlic 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Marsala wine 1/2 cup

Butter 2 tablespoons

After you have cooked your steaks to desired temperature.

1 Heat pan to medium heat

2 Add Butter and let melt in pan the add garlic let the garlic cook for 2 mins medium heat

3 add mushrooms and reduce by half

4 after it has reduced add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.

