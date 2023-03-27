Chef Larry Carey prepares chicken scampi 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Chef Larry Carey! Today, he made a favorite with a twist- chicken scampi!

3 tablespoons of butter

1 table spoon minced garlic

1/2 cup dry wine

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 tea spoon red pepper flakes

1/2 tea spoon tarragon

1 pound of chicken your preference

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 pound pasta optional

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Season Chicken with salt Pepper and Paprika

Add oil to a hot pan with medium heat

Cook chicken then remove from the pan

On medium heat add oil and butter.

When butter melts add Minced garlic and sauté for 45 seconds.

The add white wine and chicken broth and lemon juice and reduce by half.

Then taste then add salt and pepper tarragon and red pepper flakes.

Add Chicken and cook for 2 minutes

Enjoy over pasta.

