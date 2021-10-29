Chef K’s Witches Brew Cocktail & Jalapeno Mummies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Need some spooky apps for this weekend? Chef K is back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with her recipe for Jalapeno Mummies and a Witches Brew Cocktail. Visit her new restaurant, Fortress Southern Food & Spirits in Hampton. For more information, visit her website .

Jalapeno Mummies

Ingredients:

8-10 large Jalapeños

8 ounces Cream Cheese, softened

1 cup pepper jack cheese

6 slices cooked bacon

1 container crescent rolls

Sweet Red Pepper (Chopped in small pieces for eyes)

Candy eyes (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl add cream cheese, pepper jack cheese and bacon and mix until combined. Slice the jalapeños in half lengthwise and seed and core them. Spoon cream cheese mixture into jalapeno halves. Pinch two crescents together to form a rectangle. With a knife or pizza cutter slice each rectangle into 10 thin strips. Wrap 2-3 strips around stuffed jalapeños. Making sure to leave some space for the eyes. Bake 12-14 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool 10 minutes. Place the candy eyes onto the jalapeños. Place on a serving tray and Enjoy!

Witch’s Brew

Ingredients:

2 oz Apple Juice

1½ Teaspoon Luster Purple cake decorating powder

2 oz Red Berry Vodka

1 oz Pink Lemonade Vodka

5 or 6 cubes of regular ice

1/2 to 1 Teaspoon powdered dry ice for garnish and smoke effect

Mix the apple juice, purple powder, berry vodka, pink lemonade vodka and and regular ice in a shaker. Shake to stir and chill. Sprinkle powdered dry ice in bottom of a martini glass (careful - do not touch dry ice with bare hands). Strain the drink into a martini glass. Serve with a stirrer and optional garnish. Wait for dry ice to finish smoking and enjoy. Careful - do not consume drink until dry ice until completely evaporated.

