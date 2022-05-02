Chef K’s “Straight from the Keys Shrimp!” & “Momma Rossa”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take mom on a tropical vacation with these two recipes perfect for Mother’s Day. Chef K is back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Key West inspired shrimp and her Momma Rosa. For more information on Chef K and her new show, visit her website .

1 lb. Large Gulf Shrimp (peeled deveined tail on)

Marinade:

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon soy sauce low sodium

1/4 coconut cream from can of coconut milk*

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon sriracha

Mango Dipping Sauce:

Reserved Marinade

2 mangoes peeled and chopped

1-2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons vanilla yogurt

Place shrimp in a glass dish. Using a blender blend together honey, lime juice, soy sauce, coconut milk, garlic powder, ginger, and Sriracha. Pour 1/2 of the marinade over shrimp and cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes . Reserve the other half in the blender and add mangoes, apple cider vinegar, and yogurt. Blend until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to eat. After shrimp has marinated for 30 mins grill or sauté until pink. Enjoy with the mango dipping sauce.

