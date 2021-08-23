Chef K’s Cannonball Cocktail and Southwest Corn Salad

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s still more than enough time to enjoy a cocktail and salad by the pool. Chef K is back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with her recipe for Southwest Corn Salad and her Cannonball cocktail. Visit her new restaurant, Fortress Southern Food & Spirits in Hampton. For more information, visit her website .

Chef K’s Southwest Corn Salad

Ingredients:

6 ears fresh corn on the cob, husked

Olive Oil (to brush on corn)

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2-3 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

Dash of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Brush corn with olive oil. Grill until done. Cut corn off the cob and place in a mixing bowl. Mix corn together with all other ingredients. Top with Feta or Queso Fresco and Cilantro before serving.

