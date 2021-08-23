Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Chef K’s Cannonball Cocktail and Southwest Corn Salad

items.[0].videoTitle
Chef K is back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with her recipe for Southwest Corn Salad and her Cannonball cocktail.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 14:03:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s still more than enough time to enjoy a cocktail and salad by the pool. Chef K is back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with her recipe for Southwest Corn Salad and her Cannonball cocktail. Visit her new restaurant, Fortress Southern Food & Spirits in Hampton. For more information, visit her website.

Chef K’s Southwest Corn Salad

Ingredients:

6 ears fresh corn on the cob, husked

Olive Oil (to brush on corn)

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2-3 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

Dash of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Brush corn with olive oil. Grill until done. Cut corn off the cob and place in a mixing bowl. Mix corn together with all other ingredients. Top with Feta or Queso Fresco and Cilantro before serving.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.