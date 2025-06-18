Chef Gianna Stanley’s Zucchini and Chickpea Salad Recipe & Kitchen Hack

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking for a fresh, delicious recipe for a hot summer day, this could be it! Personal chef Gianna Stanley made a return to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show us how to make her Zucchini and Chickpea Salad. She also shared a few kitchen hacks for preparing local summer veggies.

(Be sure to watch both videos above to see the two segments.)

Gianna is the host and creative producer of Field to Fork: Farmer’s Market Journeys. The docu-series, created with executive producer Amy Garelick, spotlights local food and local farmers. Each bite-sized episode highlights a featured ingredient, visits the local farm it came from, and shares the untold stories of small growers, artisans, and communities.

To celebrate and support the launch, you’re invited to Field to Fork: A Farm to Table Tasting at The Vines at Oakdale. It’s happening Thursday, August 14 from 6-8pm at Oakdale, located at 13497 Ashland Road in Ashland. Click here for tickets and more information.

Chef Gianna Stanley's Zucchini and Chickpea Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

About a lb of zucchini or summer squash (2-3 medium zucchini)

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 small onion or shallot, diced

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp cumin

Olive oil

Salt + pepper to taste

Fresh parsley

1 lemon

Sesame seeds

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425

Slice the zucchini into discs. For a larger zucchini, you can cut in half or quarter them before slicing.

Sprinkle salt on the zucchini and place in a bowl lined with paper towel for at least 10 minutes, but ideally 30 minutes to an hour.

Pat dry and remove the paper towel from the bowl. Add the chickpeas to the bowl.

Toss the zucchini and chickpeas in olive oil, salt, pepper, and spices.

Dump the bowl out onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown on the edges.

Taste and add salt or pepper if desired.

Transfer the zucchini to a bowl to chill. Toss in lemon juice and garnish with parsley and toasted sesame seeds.