Chef Gianna Stanley shares a kitchen hack and makes a tomato flatbread with fennel

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s National Farmers Market Week! We invited personal chef Gianna Stanley to make a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a recipe using fresh, local produce.

Gianna made a tomato flatbread with fennel. She also shared a kitchen hack for cutting and using tomatoes.

(Be sure to watch both videos above to see the two segments.)

The flatbread is one of the featured dishes Gianna will share at an upcoming tasting event.

Gianna is the host and creative producer of Field to Fork: Farmer’s Market Journeys. The docu-series, created with executive producer Amy Garelick, spotlights local food and local farmers. Each bite-sized episode highlights a featured ingredient, visits the local farm it came from, and shares the untold stories of small growers, artisans, and communities.