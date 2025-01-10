Chef Gianna Stanley makes her big batch, freezable turkey chili

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Gianna Stanley makes a return to the Virginia This Morning kitchen! This time, she walks Amy and Andrias through the steps of creating her homemade turkey chili.

Click here to see her kitchen hack for making veggie and chicken stock.

And click here to visit Gianna’s website.

Gianna Stanley's Turkey Chili Recipe

Ingredients:

3 tbsp neutral cooking oil

2 yellow onions, diced

1 tbsp minced garlic

3 lbs ground turkey, ideally 93% lean

1 can each - diced tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans

4 tbsp chili powder

3 tbsp cumin

3 tbsp coriander

2 tbsp oregano

2 tbsp parsley

Instructions:

Start by heating your oil. Add in the onions and a sprinkle of salt. Once they soften, add in the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Next, add the turkey and spices and allow it to brown. Once cooked, add in the beans and tomatoes and simmer for 10-30 minutes.

Option: freeze it in pre-portioned containers. Use 1/4 cup broth or stock to reheat 1 cup of chili.

To serve right away, add a cup of broth or stock.