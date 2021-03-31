Chef Daquan Woodberry’s ‘Choriqueso Bowl’

RICHMOND, Va. -- This brunch ready recipe is sure to satisfy you! Chef Daquan Woodberry of RVA Cafe is back with his Choriqueso Bowl; a great mix of potatoes, chorizo, cheese, and so much more! For more information on Chef Daquan, visit the RVA Cafe website.

Choriqueso Bowl

1 cup cut potatoes

2ozs. small diced onions

2ozs. small diced peppers

4ozs. chorizo sausage

2 eggs

1 oz chopped bacon

2 ozs. queso cotija cheese

1 tbls chopped garlic

1 tbls chopped cilantro

1tbls butter

1tsp Hungarian paprika

Salt and pepper as needed

Sautee potatoes in a pan with half portion of the diced onions, diced peppers, chopped garlic, and butter. Season with paprika, salt and pepper;

Next, pan fry the chorizo sausage with the remaining half of onions, peppers, and garlic;

Cook 2 eggs, your choice (scrambled or fried), with butter;

Sautee the bacon until crisp;

Now using a bowl, start building the bowl by placing the potatoes first, then layer with prepared chorizo sausage.

Next, place eggs on top of the sausage. Cover the eggs with the queso cotija cheese

Garnish with the bacon bits and cilantro

