Chef CoCo’s Vegan Lumpia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love when Chef CoCo visits our show! Today, she brought us another vegan recipe; this time for vegan lumpia! For more information on Chef Coco’s baking company, Favour Cookie Company, visit her website.

INGREDIENTS

1 package Lumpia wrappers (Chinese or Vietnamese spring roll wrappers meant for frying can be used) (25 sheets)

8 oz ground Morning Star breakfast links (pulse in a food processor)

1 lb ground Beyond Meat Spicy Italian sausage ( pulse in a food processor)

5 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 Tbsp ginger, peeled and minced

2 Tbsp soy sauce (amino acids is a great substitution)

2 Flax eggs (2 Tbsp ground flax seed, 4 Tbsp water, mixed well)

2 tsp ground black pepper

6 oz cabbage, finely chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

Using a sharp knife, cut the square lumpia wrappers in half so that you have two stacks of rectangular wrappers. Place a damp paper towel over the wrappers to keep them from drying out as you work.

Combine the ground "meats", cabbage, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, flax eggs, and black pepper in a large bowl. Using your hands, or a rubber spatula, mix the filling well so that the seasonings are evenly distributed. (if the filling becomes dry, add teaspoons of water to reach desired consistency)

Place one of the rectangular wrappers vertically on your work surface with the short edge facing you. Place a heaping teaspoon of the filling on the wrapper about half an inch from the edge closest to you. Grasp the bottom edge of the wrapper and roll it up and over the filling, continuing to roll until 2 inches of wrapper remain.

Dip two fingers into a bowl of water, then moisten the last 2 inches of wrapper with your fingers. Finish rolling the lumpia, then rest it on its seam. Continue rolling with the rest of the filling and lumpia wrappers.

At this point, you can freeze your rolled lumpia if you wish by placing them in freezer bags and then into your freezer.

To cook the lumpia, fill a large frying pan with about 1/2-inch of vegetable oil. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Gently place the lumpia into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes total (if frying frozen lumpia, it will take 1 to 2 minutes longer).

Place the fried lumpia on paper towels and serve immediately with sweet and sour sauce.

