Chef CoCo’s Roasted Strawberry Tart with Balsamic Caramel

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross is always turning up the heat in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today she shared her recipe for her roasted strawberry tart! For more information visit Chef CoCo’s website.

1/4 c. apricot preserves

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

2 lb. strawberries, halved, or quartered

FOR TART

All-purpose flour, for rolling,

1 9-inch square puff pastry sheet (about 8 oz.), thawed

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

6 tbsp sugar

Pinch salt

3 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

3 large egg yolks

1 large egg

3 tbsp unsalted butter softened*reserve the egg whites for a quick meringue (add 1/2 tsp cream of tartar and 3 tablespoons sugar to the whites, whip on high until stiff peaks form. Drop clouds over tart, brown meringue with a torch for pizzazz!

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°F. Line 9- by 13-inch pan with parchment paper, leaving overhang on 2 long sides.

Step 2

In bowl, whisk together preserves, honey, vanilla, and salt. Add strawberries and toss to coat. Transfer to prepared baking pan and roast, stirring once, until strawberries are tender and juices start to reduce, be careful not to brown strawberries, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Step 3

Increase oven temp to 400°F and line baking sheet with parchment.

Step 4

On lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry to 10-inch square, then transfer to prepared baking sheet. Using sharp knife, gently score border about 3/4 inch from edges, be careful not to cut thru the pastry, then use fork to prick pastry inside borders.

Step 5

Brush border with beaten egg, then bake, rotating halfway through, until golden and puffed, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 6

Make pastry cream: in a pot heat milk and cream over moderate heat. In a mixing bowl, Beat egg yolks and egg with sugar, cornstarch and salt until pale yellow (electric mixers on high work best). Slowly temper the eggs with the warm milk mixture. Whisk together on medium and then pour mixture back into pot. Whisk mixture briskly until thickened. Don’t allow to boil. Pull from heat and stir in butter until combined. Pour into a shallow dish, cool and cover with plastic. Place plastic wrap directly on top of cream to prevent film from forming. Chill overnight.

Step 7

Spread chilled pastry cream on top of baked puff pastry inside borders, then top with cooled roasted strawberries, spooning any juices over top. Drop meringue clouds over tart, brown meringue with a torch! Serve any remaining berries on the side. Drizzle with Balsamic Caramel and serve! Ingredients½ cup brown sugar, ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar, pinch salt, 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, ½ cup regular whipping cream. Instructions In a medium saucepan, combine the brown sugar and balsamic vinegar, bring to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Once the mixture is boiling rapidly, cook for an additional 3-4 minutes. Add the heavy cream. Whisk together until smooth and remove from heat. Stir in the butter and salt. Transfer the balsamic caramel to a glass jar. Cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate. It lasts for up to 2 weeks in the fridge.

